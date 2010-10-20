JustJewlz on August 4, 2019

My visit today was awesome. As soon as I entered I was greated by Tony and Darcy with friendly smiles as always and was told about the deals. I love going on Sunday because it's not as crowded and you actually get a chance to get to know your bud tenders. I had an amazing group today.My bud tender was Kristyn and she was very knowledgeable about all the products I asked about and even gave me some tips for products that help ANXIETY. THANK YOU KRISTYN!!! I love the fact that this is the ONLY dispensary that you don't feel rushed out of. They take their time with you individually without having you feel rushed because someone is waiting. I want to say a special thank you for my merch. I will rock that shit! You guys definitely go above expectations in care and knowledge and customer satisfaction!!!!!!