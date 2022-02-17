We are Embarc, a Northern California retailer focused on connecting you to the state's best cannabis. At Embarc, we are committed to putting the customer first. This starts with our knowledgeable Guides who are passionate about educating and helping you navigate the world of cannabis. Looking for the right strain? Want to know if edibles are right for you? We’ve got you covered. Our goal at Embarc is to have a product selection that is well-curated with brands that you don't see everyday. We strive to bring you the best products at the lowest prices in Fairfield, and prioritize smaller local cultivators who practice organic and sustainable farming practices. We carry some of the best producers in the state and are always getting new products in. Follow us by clicking the link in Leafly to get updates on deals first!