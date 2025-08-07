Last updated:
About this dispensary
Embarc - Woodland
Experience the Best of Cannabis in Woodland Embarc is home to the best cannabis in Woodland, with a menu so deep that we hit the sweet spot of every customer and every budget. Our flower menu is stacked with iconic brands like Stiiizy, Claybourne, and Traditional. If pre-rolls are your thing, Almora, Revelry, and LoLo are always on point. Explore Woodland, CA Historic downtown Woodland is your gateway to Yolo County! Whether you’re exploring local farmers markets or checking out the agricultural heritage, this charming city has something for everyone. Before heading out for a day of exploring, grab a pack of Camino gummies to enjoy a relaxing treat as you discover everything Woodland has to offer.
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
825 East St, Suite 102, Woodland, CA
License C10-0001571-LIC
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleMedicalRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (PT)
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Open until 9pm PT
