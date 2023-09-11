DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

Ember Gardens

Orleans, MA
437.8 miles away
About this dispensary

Ember Gardens

Who is Ember Gardens? Ember Gardens is a group of Massachusetts legacy operators who are passionate about living soil and pride themselves on natural manufacturing techniques such as ice-water hash and other solventless extractions and infusions. A company that is passionate about quality cannabis. As a founder operated company, Ember Gardens embodies the phrase, “Quality Over Everything” and has curated a menu of only it’s favorite products and genetics through years of experience and partnerships across the country.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
41 MA-6A, Orleans, MA
Call (508) 237-3890
License MR284542
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

1 Review of Ember Gardens

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
