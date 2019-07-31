jordanmc993 on October 28, 2019

The ordering process for this delivery service is almost spot on! their website is super easy to use, and it tells you if an item is sold out (which weesmaps doesn't do.) I really suggest ordering online because they have "Emberz'' rewards points, and you pretty much get 10$ for every 100$ you spend there...and you can rack them points up, and get an awesome deal on your next order!! When the order is on route to you, they actually have a tracker (like uber eats/grubhub) and you can see where they are! :) and every single time i call in my order, im greeted by the sweetest ladies who takes their time to help me find what i need. this delivery service is connected to a popular legal dispensary in the Valley so nobody should worry about the legitimacy of this delivery service. I reccomend anyone to try this place before you try "eaze" you wont be disappointed. thank you to Jordan and the laides (dont know their names lol) for always being so awesome and helpful.