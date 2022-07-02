Welcome to Embr—La Mesa, California’s finest quality cannabis reserve by Phat Panda. Our partnership with Phat Panda supports this accelerating recreational cannabis dispensary in La Mesa by supplying the best cannabis products made possible by their advanced growing techniques with their leading state-of-the-art technology. Our open floor retail space is the largest in La Mesa & San Diego. Our educated team exceeds at providing a positive, convenient shopping experience. Whether you’re new to cannabis or a seasoned aficionado, the Embr team strives to help you find the perfect product that fits your needs from the dispensary’s carefully curated menu. Our menu includes a large selection of top shelf sativa, indica, and hybrid cannabis products, a wide variety of edibles, and a robust wellness section in addition to concentrated cannabis extracts and oils including resin, crumble, wax and vape cartridges NEW!!! Loyalty Program $1 spent = 1 point! 200 Points-10% Off Entire Purchase 300 Points-20% Off Entire Purchase