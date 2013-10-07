JBeydler on August 23, 2019

Called ahead to make sure they had plenty of a certain flower. All I could scrounge up was $6 for the weekend weed. When I got there, they said all we have is 1 gram and 1 eight. They said they cant split up the eight because its "pre-packaged". Wouldn't budge, said its their "policy". Sounds suspiciously like "I'm just doing my job". Got news for them, when you substitute "policies" for common sense, your going down that road that leads to ruin. Been there a dozen times, won't go back.