JBeydler
Called ahead to make sure they had plenty of a certain flower. All I could scrounge up was $6 for the weekend weed. When I got there, they said all we have is 1 gram and 1 eight. They said they cant split up the eight because its "pre-packaged". Wouldn't budge, said its their "policy". Sounds suspiciously like "I'm just doing my job". Got news for them, when you substitute "policies" for common sense, your going down that road that leads to ruin. Been there a dozen times, won't go back.
We are sorry to hear that our customer service was not to your standard. Sadly, it is a law that once we prepackage an item, we cannot take said product and package it a second time without risk of contamination. (https://secure.sos.state.or.us/oard/displayDivisionRules.action?selectedDivision=3873.) We would, however, be pleased to help you out in another way, if you would be willing to give us another chance. We hope you have a great day!