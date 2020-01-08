Offering pickup
Emerald City Medicinal
Offering pickup
134 products
Secret Word Sunday - 10% OFF!
Valid 2/10/2019 – 1/1/2021
For a 10% discount, follow our Instagram or Facebook account and check the Story/Post for the Secret Word every Sunday! Instagram: @ecmeds - Facebook: Emerald City Medicinal.
Cannot be combined with other discounts. Offer good while supplies last.
All Products
Crippled Rhino
from Green Acers Farm
20.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Crippled Rhino
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Huckleberry Pounder
from Porta Farms
17.1%
THC
1%
CBD
Huckleberry Pounder
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27.5¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$801 ounce
Lodi Dodi
from SugarTop Buddery
21.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Lodi Dodi
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Banner
from Urban Pharms
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$62.5¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$192.51 ounce
Royal Gorilla
from Bliss Cultivation
23.69%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Royal Gorilla
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Wedding Pie
from Meraki Gardens
27%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Pie
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Pear Blossom
from East Fork Cultivars
3.28%
THC
11%
CBD
Pear Blossom
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27.5¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$801 ounce
Ringo Tsu
from East Fork Cultivars
4.6%
THC
16.1%
CBD
Ringo Tsu
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27.5¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$801 ounce
Moon Dance
from Cannassentials
17.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Moondance
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Strawberry Guava
from Deschutes Growery
25.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Guava
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Birds of Paradise
from Cannasentials
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Birds of Paradise
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Citrus Sap
from Big League Farm
19.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Sap
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27.5¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$801 ounce
Vanilla Frosting
from Big League Farm
24.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27.5¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$801 ounce
Monkey bread #5
from Cold Frame Farms
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Monkey Bread #5
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Dosi Breath
from Choice Farms
19.28%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Dosi Breath
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$62.5¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$192.51 ounce
Cinex
from Sugar Shack Farm
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinex
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$62.5¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$192.51 ounce
Dutch Treat
from Sugar Shack Farm
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$62.5¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$192.51 ounce
Gelato #33 Solventless Live Rosin
from Queen B Labs
83.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
Trinidad OG
from Anthology
65.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Trinidad OG
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Marionberry
from Anthology
70.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Marionberry
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Clementine
from White Label Extracts
75.84%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
C@ndy Kill
from Smoke Oil
67.1%
THC
0%
CBD
C@ndy Kill
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Dominion Lava Skunk
from Smoke Oil
68.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Dominion Lava Skunk
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Crater Lake Kash
from Emerald Treasure (Oregon)
62%
THC
0%
CBD
Crater Lake Kash
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
C - Night
from Emerald Treasure (Oregon)
67.9%
THC
0%
CBD
C - Night
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Lime Warp
from Bobsled Extracts
54.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Warp
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Truffula
from Bobsled Extracts
65.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Truffula
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Face On Face
from Bobsled Extracts
62.62%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Face On Face
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
THEZ
from Bobsled Extracts
65.36%
THC
0%
CBD
THEZ
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Lemon Royale
from Smoke Oil
71.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Royale
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Granimal Cookies
from Smoke Oil
67.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Granimal Cookies
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Huckleberry Bomber
from Smoke Oil
65.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberry Bomber
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Pineapple Cookies
from Smoke Oil
68.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Cookies
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Cookie Quack
from Smoke Oil
66.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Quack
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Cuban Royale
from Smoke Oil
67.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Cuban Royale
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Pineapple Black
from Smoke Oil
66.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Black
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Phenos
from Smoke Oil
67.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Phenos
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Agent Orange
from Bobsled Extracts
60.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Jack & Cheese
from White Label Extracts
72.02%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Jack & Cheese
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Orange Crush
from White Label Extracts
74.13%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Orange Crush
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
