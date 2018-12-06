Quality of bud was decent been to a few shops around the area and it seems like they copying other shops styles. Be original.

Dispensary said:

Hello there, Thank you so much for stopping by. We are sorry you feel this way, It would be helpful for us to know who we are copying? We try our best to be original and make our own path. We opened Dec 1st setup how we currently are just without as many products. With us being one of the very first stores in the Mid Del id venture to say these other dispos have possibly taken our style.