| THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST | Throwback Thursday! • BOGO Chroma Colors Cartridges! • B2G1 FREE Infusion Edibles! • $5 off Coupon for every 1/8th Purchased from Top Shelf! • $50 - Flights of Flower. 7-gram sampler of Mid-Tier Flower & get a FREE wings Pin! • Canned Food Drive going ALL of November, see details below! Must make purchase in order to participate in the food drive. (While Supplies Last. Discounts and Specials Do Not Stack. Check Leafly Menus for Strain Availability. Selection Varies by Location. Promotions are Subject to Change. Exclusions May Apply.)
First Visit: Buy One Get One FREE on Any Single item in Store, with up to 1/4 oz of Flower or 1g Concentrates! (Excludes Grow Science & Private Reserve Flower.) Second Visit: FREE Pre-Roll OR $5 OFF with $20 Purchase! Third Visit: FREE Gram of Flower OR $10 OFF with $20 Purchase!
Munchie Monday: 25% OFF ALL Edibles! Triple Treat Tuesday: 3-for-$95 500mg Cartridges (Excludes HTE, Pods, & CBD) Weighted Wednesday: • $70 Half Ounces of Mid-Tier Flower! • $130 Ounces of Mid-Tier Flower! Throw Back Thursday: Receive a $5 OFF coupon to go towards future purchases for every eighth purchased from the Top Shelf flower tier! No limit! Coupon cannot be used on the same day and only one coupon use per transaction. TGI-Friday: • $55 Half Ounces of Baseline Flower! • $95 Ounces of Baseline Flower! • $24 Out-the-Door Mid-Tier Eighths of Flower! Tax included! Shatterday: • $55 Half Ounces of Baseline Flower! • $95 Ounces of Baseline Flower! • $24 Out-the-Door Mid-Tier Eighths of Flower! Tax included! • 20% OFF ALL Concentrates! (Excludes Cartridges) Stackable Select Sunday: • 25% OFF ALL Topicals & Tinctures, including New CBG Tincture! • Select any - or ALL - Daily Specials (Excludes Friday). Select only from the specials listed above.
Birthday Deals: • FREE Pre-Roll (with $20 purchase) **OR** $5 OFF any $20 Purchase Anytime During your Birthday Month! • Visit Any Curaleaf AZ Location on Your Actual Birthday and Get a SECOND FREE Pre-Roll! Referral Program: • Puff, Puff, Pass... the savings on to your friends! Help a friend get an awesome First Time Patient BOGO and we'll give you 200 PTS on your account! (That's $10 for you!) • For each new patient referral when they redeem their deal at any Curaleaf AZ. No limit! (Sorry, new patients met for the first time in the lobby don't count.) FREE Pre-Rolls for Reviews: • FREE Pre-Roll with $20 Purchase when you leave us a review on Leafly, Weedmaps, Google, and Facebook! • Limit one redemption per week! That is FOUR FREE PRE-ROLLS every month by simply leaving us a review each week! • Proof of review is required at time of purchase. Receive 20% OFF ALL Regular Priced Item if you are a: • Senior (55+ years of age) • Veteran (Must present documentation once) • Dispensary Agent Card Holder (Must present DA Card) • Students (Must present documentation at time of purchase)
Receive 1 point towards Curaleaf Store Credit for every $1 spent! • Every 20 points equals $1 in Store Credit. • Use your points right away, or save them for a rainy day. • Redeem 3,500 points for a $175 Gift Card, or 5,000 points for a $300 Gift Card, to go towards your Patient Card Renewal! • Points never expire and carry over to the new year! • Watch out for our random Double Point Days! • All points accumulated at Emerald Gilbert Dispensary were transferred over to Curaleaf on 6/12/2019.
We accept Cash Payments! An ATM is available in the dispensary lobby! Only a $3 service fee to use. We accept Hypur Payments! It is FREE to sign up and use! https://www.hypur.com
It is our goal to get our patient's the products they want and need. All of our trained Budtenders are ready and available to assist a wide range of patients', anyone from limited to advanced knowledge. We carry a large variety of top quality products. We are excited to help our patients find their perfect product, but occasionally trial and error are necessary in this search. This is because everyone experiences and absorbs cannabis in a different way. Due to this fluctuation, all sales are final. Exchanges (or Store Credit) will be considered for products with manufacturing errors or malfunctions. An exchange must be made at the dispensary within 7 days of purchase. A receipt is required. All exchanges are at the manager's discretion.