I’ve went to this location for over a year and never ever have I received the issues I received today. I had the bud tender Sierra and she said she wasn’t new so I’m not sure why these things happened but there absolutely unacceptable. I’m a medical patient not rec so I’m very upset and probably won’t spend another $1 here at this franchise. Today there are buy one get 1 50% select cartridges and I wanted live resin. It’s on the website as available she let me know no they are out so as she’s going back to grab the distillate options I see on the rotating screen many live resin option for select. So I ask her why that is and she goes back and finds all these live resin cartridges. Well if I hadn’t seen that screen I wouldn’t have even known I would have just took her word for it. I picked candy jack and Dr. Who and when I just now opened my bag there’s no candy jack there’s banana funk. I would call but no one answers anymore, EVR. Since when is it ok to just put in any strain in the bag? When it’s a medical patient at that. That’s just one problem. The other issue is I picked out peanut butter breath from the menu paper at the register on the counter and it’s an indica. It says hybrid on the jar. It’s either listed wrong on that menu or she just disregarded that and grabbed the wrong product. So $165 sale and the cart I picked is wrong and a whole entirely different strain and the indica quarter I picked is a hybrid. I will be looking at how to let curaleaf as a brand know about this.