3088 Reviews of Curaleaf - Gilbert
4.5(3,088)
write a review
4.5
Quality
4.5
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
j........0
August 26, 2021
Verified Shopper
Lape Urban is Reggies Does anyone know any of Lape Urban social media handles? Someone has to tell them their product is complete shit. It’s a joke Curaleaf carries this product. Back in the day we used to get an 8th of reggies for $10 now Lape urban is charging $27 an 8th for some straight Reggies. REGGIES!!!!! Trash trash trash. Who is the manager at curaleaf do you not know what quality is?! Can we get someone that knows business?!? We deserve quality for the money we spend $27 is a lot of money for an 8th.
v........8
September 7, 2021
Verified Shopper
They don't do 20% off for medical anymore. That was a huge reason many of us went there. Please bring it back!
C........h
August 15, 2021
Lape, has to go. Every strain looks, smells and tastes the exact same. Also, trying to sling Natures Medicine flower for $130 a half when they sell it for $89 is laughable. C'mon, yall can do better.
B........k
September 9, 2021
never going back. lying on their online menu and trying to charge you way more than what it says youll be charged
c........a
August 24, 2021
It used to be a five star dispensary until they kept going back-and-forth on medical discounts and started stocking shelves with terrible flour for the price. Abandoning medical patients is not the way.
M........0
September 25, 2021
As a med patient, I was super stoked to finally see Curaleaf offer $50 half ounces from growers other than Lape last week.. apparently that was a one and done sale. Curaleaf should REALLY look at sales from that week and take the hint.
d........2
January 24, 2018
Weirdest thing happened today... I walked into this shop (in between paychecks) just to grab a preroll... got to the counter, placed my order and asked about my veteran discount which they do not offer for their low cost items... now, I didn’t serve to get discounts, but an establishment that boldly offers a veteran discount, should honor it... it’s a little shitty that unless you spend a (x) amount of money, your veteran status doesn’t matter...
f........h
March 12, 2021
Verified Shopper
They no longer have discounts for medical patients. Goodbye.
B........n
August 16, 2021
Dislike their processing system for payment.. they offer the use of debit card but they have to charge you $3.50 and round to the nearest $10 lol.. their only explanation is their company chose that. I recommend stopping for cash. Also no one seems like they want to work here. No energy. Love their lead bud tender Erik.Also the individuals they hire for face to face customer service is poor. I only say that because there is noooo or ahhh setting them apart from other dispensaries. It just seems like every one who is working is high!! Also this is everyday experience! I’m in there almost daily. I run a business and definitely would take more time with interview process.
L........h
September 26, 2021
It don't matter how many fake reviews y'all write yourself, NO ONES getting on board with Lape. Do better.
L........2
September 12, 2021
I called the store and was placed in a queue which is ok. I stayed on hold for about 45 minutes then got hung up on. The call was to see if they had a specific product in store. I still went to their location and when I got there asked a employee that came outside if there is separate lines for medical & recreational since I’m a MMJ patient was told no all the same. Waited in line for about a half hour and then a woman came said she was a medical patient no express order and they let her in and I asked the dispensary employee that told me otherwise what was that about since I was told different, nonetheless I was let in. I waited in store longer as soon as I was attended by the bud tender he was very rude. Been a customer here when it was Emerald and to be honest Curaleaf is a dispensary that doesn’t care for MMJ patients so for that I say head on somewhere else. Where they actually help you without the disrespect.
C........9
September 17, 2021
Verified Shopper
Remember when as a medical patient you could go to a dispensary pick up your meds and leave. There’s very little done to prioritize rec patients and if you ordered express there’s no priority. Recreational has ruined the industry and ruined this dispensary.
P........s
September 26, 2021
Where are all the baseline strains at? I literally just left empty handed because y'all only have one baseline strain at the moment. 12% THC ain't gonna cut it..
W........9
August 24, 2021
Straight disappointed. A $300 med card apparently only gets you 10% off Lape Urban strains that are either full of sticks or seeds.. how does this trash even qualify as meds? I can tell none of you rely on cannabis as a holistic alternative to pharmaceuticals and if you do, you sure aren't in the industry for anything other than money. For how big Curaleaf supposedly is you'd think your quality and price points would reflect that. Guess I'll make the pilgrimage to Natures.
H........0
September 26, 2021
Quality is hit or miss. Most often than not, baseline tier consists of nothing but dried out Lape strains they've been tryna push for months that no one wants. Its sad, this place would be packed af if they could only keep a decent selection on their shelves. Guess I'll be mobbing down the street to Mint.
Y........B
December 3, 2017
Let me start by saying I have been coming to this location for a couple of years and in many ways, it has gone downhill. There are a few good budtenders there, the hours and location are great. However, the newer staff is less reliable when it comes to knowledge of inventory. Also, Please UPDATE your menu with accurate concentrate listings. 12 different types of Wax/Crumble on the "updated" menu (to draw you in) but only have 2 strains on the shelf!! 1 strain of Kief on the menu but 5 strains on the shelf! The latter I can live with. Luckily, I live close. I would feel bad for the folks who come longer distances to only be disappointed by not purchasing what they believed to be in stock. Concentrate or otherwise!
C........f
September 26, 2021
Well, probably should of read the reviews before going in, Green Poison isn't anywhere near the quality Id expect my first time into a dispensary. While my budtender was friendly enough, I'm honestly kinda put off as to why I just spent $225 on a med card. Not sure I'll be coming back, atleast not here.
Z........l
January 22, 2021
been shopping here for 3 years and today is the day i stop going here because of recreational. they dont honor the deals on line that honored the week before even tho online said there doing a deal there today.
K........3
March 12, 2021
I’ve went to this location for over a year and never ever have I received the issues I received today. I had the bud tender Sierra and she said she wasn’t new so I’m not sure why these things happened but there absolutely unacceptable. I’m a medical patient not rec so I’m very upset and probably won’t spend another $1 here at this franchise. Today there are buy one get 1 50% select cartridges and I wanted live resin. It’s on the website as available she let me know no they are out so as she’s going back to grab the distillate options I see on the rotating screen many live resin option for select. So I ask her why that is and she goes back and finds all these live resin cartridges. Well if I hadn’t seen that screen I wouldn’t have even known I would have just took her word for it. I picked candy jack and Dr. Who and when I just now opened my bag there’s no candy jack there’s banana funk. I would call but no one answers anymore, EVR. Since when is it ok to just put in any strain in the bag? When it’s a medical patient at that. That’s just one problem. The other issue is I picked out peanut butter breath from the menu paper at the register on the counter and it’s an indica. It says hybrid on the jar. It’s either listed wrong on that menu or she just disregarded that and grabbed the wrong product. So $165 sale and the cart I picked is wrong and a whole entirely different strain and the indica quarter I picked is a hybrid. I will be looking at how to let curaleaf as a brand know about this.
T........s
September 28, 2021
Curaleaf: We make shit up as we go. Consistently inconsistent.
d........o
June 4, 2017
Nice looking shop but I was told that they were out of the first time patient special. Didn't offer anything else said to come back next time. Thats not really what I want to hear the first time I come to a shop.
T........y
September 27, 2021
I've waited all day for Curaleaf to update their menu and add more strains to the baseline tier but it looks like they only stock inventory when they feel like it. You try to stay loyal to a dispensary and they seemingly force you to someone else. Good thing there's 30 other dispensaries in the area, guess I'll look for one thats a bit more consistent.
C........9
June 28, 2017
True top shelf meds don't exist here anymore and on the rare occasion they do get them they sell out before they even put the strain on Leafly. If you're going to charge people 55-60 an 8th I better get what I pay for and not sub-par, unflushed meds.
2........6
January 8, 2014
I am horrified you sent a mass email out with all of the email addresses. You never send specials or anything informative and then you finally send an email and make public all of our emails. Then we receive an email apologizing but where is the option to remove our emails from your list as you cannot be trusted with something so delicate??!! Completely unprofessional.