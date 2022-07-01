Selection in general pretty large, but still well curated - probably the dopest find, was Laughing Gas. Always been a massive Joey Diaz fan, so to find this flower was very cool, but smoking it was amazing. Fresh, flavorful and potent. Emerald Springs is a special place - much love to the teaam!
