Emerald Tea Supply Co. - Opening June 27th at 11am!

Bloomfield, NJ
212.8 miles away

The Emerald Tea Supply Co. is a premium recreational marijuana dispensary located at 368B Broad St., in Bloomfield, NJ. As the leading cannabis dispensary in Bloomfield, NJ, we provide the finest and most trusted cannabis products from our select vendors. Visit us in-store, order for pick-up, or enjoy fast, accurate delivery by shopping at ETSC.store. At The Emerald Tea Co., our commitment is to offer unparalleled service and the latest cannabis strain information. Whether you seek relaxation, pain relief, fun, creativity, energy, or better sleep, we have the perfect products for you. Explore our extensive selection of cannabis products: Premium Flower Vapes / Vapor Pens Carts Pre-Rolls Edibles Gummies Live Resin We also feature a unique line of exclusive, upscale yet affordable cannabis accessories: Batteries Rolling Trays Rolling Papers Grinders Ash Trays Joint Tubes Stash Bags Stash Jars Lighters The Emerald Tea Supply Co. is more than just a dispensary; it's an experience, a destination, a community partner, an educator, and a proud sponsor of local events. As a veteran and woman-owned cannabis dispensary, we offer standing discounts to first responders, frontline workers, medical professionals, military personnel, seniors, students, and birthday celebrators. We're revolutionizing the cannabis dispensary experience in Bloomfield, NJ and we look forward to meeting you and becoming your go-to destination for all your cannabis needs. Visit us at 368B Broad St., Bloomfield, NJ, or shop online at ETSC.store.

368B Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ
License RE000241
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountRecreationalVeteran ownedWoman owned

sunday
12am - 5pm
monday
11am - 9pm
tuesday
11am - 9pm
wednesday
11am - 9pm
thursday
11am - 9pm
friday
11am - 9pm
saturday
11am - 9pm

