Emerald Tea Supply Co.

Bloomfield, NJ
212.8 miles away

4 Reviews of Emerald Tea Supply Co.

4.8
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
July 14, 2024
Verified Shopper
They are super quick with the deliveries, great prices and have a friendly staff.
1 person found this helpful
July 16, 2024
Verified Shopper
Prices are somewhat normal but the quality of bud is a dream come true for potheads 🤙🔥 9.5 / 10
1 person found this helpful
September 21, 2024
Verified Shopper
Quick delivery, good quality! Gonna order from here again in the future