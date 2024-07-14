We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Favorite
DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Emerald Tea Supply Co.
Bloomfield, NJ
4.9
(
3 reviews
)
212.8 miles away
Open until 9pm ET
Pickup
Free
•
No minimum
Delivery
Address required
main
menu
deals
reviews
4 Reviews of Emerald Tea Supply Co.
4.9
(
4
)
4.8
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
July 14, 2024
r........7
Verified Shopper
They are super quick with the deliveries, great prices and have a friendly staff.
read full review
July 16, 2024
f........4
Verified Shopper
Prices are somewhat normal but the quality of bud is a dream come true for potheads 🤙🔥 9.5 / 10
read full review
September 21, 2024
h........w
Verified Shopper
Quick delivery, good quality! Gonna order from here again in the future
read full review
Home
Dispensaries
New Jersey
Bloomfield
Emerald Tea Supply Co.