Empire Gardens - Moreno Valley
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Leafly member since 2020
12199 Heacock St, Moreno Valley, CA
License C10-0000714-LIC
storefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
6am-10pm