This is my go to dispensary. I have severe complex ptsd and asthma that's severe at times. And they are so patient and kind, NEVER in a hurry to get you out the door. Their recommendations are always perfect and work exactly how I need them to. The staff is very knowledgeable about their products and they treat you like a friend not just a customer. If you're ever in Oakdale, stop on by, you'll be glad you did 🥰