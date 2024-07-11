This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
This is my go to dispensary. I have severe complex ptsd and asthma that's severe at times. And they are so patient and kind, NEVER in a hurry to get you out the door. Their recommendations are always perfect and work exactly how I need them to. The staff is very knowledgeable about their products and they treat you like a friend not just a customer. If you're ever in Oakdale, stop on by, you'll be glad you did 🥰