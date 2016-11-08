Follow
Enlighten Alaska
907-290-8559
Early burn and Night Cap: Any 3x half-gram pre-rolls for $20
Every day during the first two and last two hours of the day. Pick any three 0.5g pre-rolls for $20
Discount applies to first two hours and last two hours of each business day.
Veteran & Medical Marijuana Card Discount
10% off entire purchase for all veterans and Medical Marijuana Card holders.
Must show proof of service/valid Medical Marijuana Card.
Industry Discount
10% off entire purchase when you present proof of employment in the industry.
Must show valid Marijuana Handlers Card and be actively employed in the Marijuana industry.