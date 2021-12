OUR PHILOSOPHY: SHOPPING SHOULD BE MUCH MORE THAN TRANSACTIONAL. IT SHOULD BE EXPERIENTIAL. ERBA AIMS TO BE AN EVOLUTION IN AESTHETIC AND FUNCTIONALITY, WHAT WE SEE AS THE FUTURE OF DISPENSARIES. THE CHOICES ARE MYRIAD, THE QUALITY OF EACH PRODUCT ALWAYS HELD TO THE HIGHEST STANDARDS. EVERYTHING INSIDE IS CAREFULLY CURATED, FROM OUR STORE DESIGN TO WHAT YOU PRODUCT ASSORTMENT. THERE’S AN INTENTION TO EVERYTHING YOU SEE. WE PROVIDE A HOME FOR TOP TIER BRANDS: WHETHER CBD OILS, EDIBLES, PENS, OR TOP SHELF FLOWER, WE’LL REMAIN DILIGENT IN FINDING NEW AND EXCEPTIONAL BRANDS, MOVING THAT NEEDLE, ALWAYS CATERING TO YOUR NEEDS AS A CUSTOMER. OUR STAFF ARE DIVERSE IN THEIR EXPERIENCE, AND ARE TRAINED TO GIVE YOU THE UTMOST CLARITY AND ADVICE BASED ON YOUR NEEDS. NO ONE SHOULD FEEL RUSHED OR LIKE A COMMODITY: EACH CUSTOMER IS UNIQUE AND SHOULD BE TREATED AS SUCH. IN THIS INDUSTRY, WITH AN EVER EXPANDING DEMOGRAPHIC, OUR GOAL IS TO APPEAL TO ALL. THE KEYS TO THIS ARE FUNDAMENTAL TO OUR BUSINESS, SERVICE AND VARIETY - ALL HOUSED WITHIN A BREATH TAKING REALM. SIMPLY, THIS IS THE IDEOLOGY, THIS IS THE ETHOS AT ERBA. WE WANT WORD OF MOUTH TO BE OUR GREATEST ASSET, IT’S THE COMMUNITY THAT MATTERS TO US. AND IT’S THROUGH THAT PRISM THAT WE HOPE YOU SHARE WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY ALIKE. THE TRANSACTION IS EASY, IT’S THE EXPERIENCE THAT YOU’LL REMEMBER.