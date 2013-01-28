I really want to like this place. My favorite dispensary has been closed since March and I've been looking for a new regular shop. Everything about this place was promising. Beautiful decor, friendly budtenders, decent prices. I picked up an 8th of GDP and a vape pen. Unfortunately, my 8th of GDP is mostly stems. There's almost NO flower. I've been a patient for almost 2 years and I've never been jipped like this. Really disappointing. I don't know who is packing up the 8ths but y'all suck at it.