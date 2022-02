I took advantage of an incredible sale through Leafly for an ounce of high quality flower for $80. It was ready for me as soon as I walked in in a sealed airtight zip lock package. The budtender asked for 80 dollars,tax was included which also stunned me. Fantastic deal.Then the budtender said wait, there's more, here's your free preroll! So I got an ounce of wonderful flower and a preroll for $80, even more stunning. Thank you, I will be back!