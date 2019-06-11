Dank_Sinatra_ on October 31, 2019

First and foremost, the employees there are amazing. I've only had one bad experience with an employee at their dispensary, but he's gone now, so I'm pretty sure they fired that dude or moved him away from people lol. The atmosphere in their dispensary is laid back, but everything is tidy and organized. All the bud in that place is top notch compared to other dispo's in the area, and it is worth the extra money. I'd definitely recommend going and checking the place out, even if you're not planning on buying. Escalated Greens is the shit man, all the dispo's need to take note.