DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Essence Cannabis Dispensary
About this dispensary
Essence is a trusted cannabis weed dispensary in Harper Woods, conveniently located on the Kelly Road corridor. We offer a wide selection of premium, lab-tested cannabis products, including flower, edibles, pre-rolls, concentrates, tinctures, and vapes—all at competitive prices. Whether you're an experienced consumer or new to weed, our friendly and knowledgeable staff are here to help you find the right products for your needs. Experience top-tier service and quality cannabis in a relaxed, welcoming setting. Visit us or shop online for fast, easy pickup and exclusive daily deals.
19616 Kelly Rd, Harper Woods, MI
License AU-R-001332
ATMStorefrontVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
saturday
10am - 10pm
sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 10pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 10am ET
