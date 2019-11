Funnyfeet on September 10, 2019

So impressed with Tender Kelly! Great welcome, awesome quick tour. So friendly and most importantly knowledgeable. Made my first experience there set the bar way higher that a medical store should have. Felt like I was as comfortable as home. I had serious questions and budtender did not make me feel embarrassed as I have before. Treated my illness with respect and empathy. The selection of products is fantastic and the quality was good too! My over all experience was a 1000 and Kellys smile can change your day. Def my perm stop Now. Easy an quick off 75. To top it off clean shop and cleanest restroom Ive saw in a long time. Sinserly, More then Happy Customer for life