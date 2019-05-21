Follow
Etain - Kingston
10% Discount
Proof of Medicaid, Medicare, Veteran, Disability or Senior
Forte Powder
from Forte
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Forte Lozenges
from Forte
25mg
THC
___
CBD
$10pack of 5
In-store only
Forte Capsules
from Forte
9mg
THC
___
CBD
$55pack of 15
+1 more size
In-store only
Mezzo Capsules
from Mezzo
5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$75pack of 15
+1 more size
In-store only
Balance Powder
from Balance
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$105each
In-store only
Dolce Capsules
from Dolce
0.5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$60pack of 15
+1 more size
In-store only
Dolce Capsules XL
from Dolce
1mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$125pack of 15
+1 more size
In-store only
Balance Capsules
from Balance
8mg
THC
8mg
CBD
$60pack of 15
+1 more size
In-store only
Balance Lotion
from Balance
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$95each
In-store only
Forte Vaporizer XL
from Forte
850mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$225each
In-store only
Balance Vaporizer Large
from Balance
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$165each
In-store only
Balance Vaporizer Small
from Balance
125mg
THC
125mg
CBD
$85each
In-store only
Forte Vaporizer Large
from Forte
500mg
THC
___
CBD
$165each
In-store only
Forte Tincture
from Forte
525mg
THC
___
CBD
$165each
In-store only
Forte Tincture Lite
from Forte
270mg
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Forte Oral Spray
from Forte
360mg
THC
___
CBD
$105each
In-store only
Forte Vape Small
from Forte
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$85each
In-store only
Dolce Tincture Small
from Dolce
___
THC
175mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Dolce Tincture XL
from Dolce
___
THC
1500mg
CBD
$250each
In-store only
Dolce Vaporizer
from Dolce
___
THC
350mg
CBD
$135each
In-store only
Mezzo Oral Spray
from Mezzo
300mg
THC
600mg
CBD
$105each
In-store only
Mezzo Tincture
from Mezzo
150mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Mezzo Tincture Large
from Mezzo
300mg
THC
600mg
CBD
$225each
In-store only
Balance Oral Spray
from Balance
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$105each
In-store only
Dolce Tincture
from Dolce
___
THC
350mg
CBD
$110each
In-store only
Dolce Oral Spray
from Dolce
___
THC
368mg
CBD
$130each
In-store only
Balance Tincture
from Balance
230mg
THC
230mg
CBD
$165each
In-store only
Balance Tincture Small
from Balance
115mg
THC
115mg
CBD
$90each
In-store only