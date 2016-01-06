smokingman420
Everything is great except the prices are 3 times greater than in other nearby states. Wish they would stop ripping people off!! However quality is great staff is great
4.4
9 reviews
You definitely need a car to get to this location as it is pretty remote. The service was great and everyone was very friendly. If you’re paying with cash make sure you’re prepared when you come with it and bring some extra as there is no atm on site that I noticed. They accept debit card as well but charge a small fee. Overall had an excellent experience and would shop there again.
Thank you for your feedback Kristina! You are right, there is $2.75 transaction fee for those who decide to use a debit card. Feel free to give us a call if you need anything!!
Exceptional products, professionalism, care for patient and individualized attention to changing needs. I’ve been using Etain products for almost 3 years and it has been a wonderful experience in a difficult time.
clean, expensive, local.
great Place
I've been going here for my Crohns and they have always been quick but super helpful. Always appointment options and never had an issue
Exquisite product line. Absolutely mellow and helpful staff. have never had to wait, even a minute. this all woman company has had many hurdles to deal with and lets all hope NYS allows proper profit margins so the price on this fine, fine, oil will be accessible to all.
After a huge hassle and huge money, to get the MMJ card my state requires, Its an even bigger hassle just to get the medicine. Since I live so far away, I decided to go to the website to find out about Etain's hours and operation. They tell you all that and how to become a MMJ doctor, and a registered patient, and they even tell you all about the three generations of women running the place. They clearly say on the website that they take appointments AND walk in patients also, so when I went to make an appointment through their website, it said any day I was available was already booked up more then a week in advance !! So I phoned the number they give you on the website for more information, and you get a voice recording that states to go to the website for information. USELESS. So I went back to the website and they said they take walk ins right ? That statement is totally WRONG ! ! I I I drove 25 miles after taking the afternoon off to do this and was greeted by someone who said they are too busy to see me. If I wanted to wait around for hours that maybe they could squeeze me in, but he doubted it because they were booked with appointments. SO Etain health needs to remove the false info. that they take walk in. patients who need medicine OFF their website, because that was totally false and a HUGE WASTE OF TIME. The website does not say that if you cannot make an appointment through the website, therefore you should not even bother driving so far, only to be turned away. The worst part is, that if I was able to get a REAL person on the phone, I could have avoided this place totally and not wasted so much time by relying on the website information which was totally false. I guess this patient will have to go elsewhere for medicine, because this place is too busy to see you. They also need to remove from their website "designed with the patient in mind " Because that is untrue also. YOU can only go to this place if you want to wait weeks for an appointment and only when its convenient for them, NOT me.
This was my first visit to this (or any) dispensary. They were very kind,curious, and attentive. There is only one hybrid strain available in three different ratios. I got the 1:1 ratio in a tincture and capsule. I don't have any price to compare it to, but I was shocked at how expensive things were. I guess this is to be expected?