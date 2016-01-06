horrifying on August 13, 2016

After a huge hassle and huge money, to get the MMJ card my state requires, Its an even bigger hassle just to get the medicine. Since I live so far away, I decided to go to the website to find out about Etain's hours and operation. They tell you all that and how to become a MMJ doctor, and a registered patient, and they even tell you all about the three generations of women running the place. They clearly say on the website that they take appointments AND walk in patients also, so when I went to make an appointment through their website, it said any day I was available was already booked up more then a week in advance !! So I phoned the number they give you on the website for more information, and you get a voice recording that states to go to the website for information. USELESS. So I went back to the website and they said they take walk ins right ? That statement is totally WRONG ! ! I I I drove 25 miles after taking the afternoon off to do this and was greeted by someone who said they are too busy to see me. If I wanted to wait around for hours that maybe they could squeeze me in, but he doubted it because they were booked with appointments. SO Etain health needs to remove the false info. that they take walk in. patients who need medicine OFF their website, because that was totally false and a HUGE WASTE OF TIME. The website does not say that if you cannot make an appointment through the website, therefore you should not even bother driving so far, only to be turned away. The worst part is, that if I was able to get a REAL person on the phone, I could have avoided this place totally and not wasted so much time by relying on the website information which was totally false. I guess this patient will have to go elsewhere for medicine, because this place is too busy to see you. They also need to remove from their website "designed with the patient in mind " Because that is untrue also. YOU can only go to this place if you want to wait weeks for an appointment and only when its convenient for them, NOT me.