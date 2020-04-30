Ozzy provided the best customer service I have ever received at any store. I was planning on only going to Ethos dispensary one time and then afterwards finding another dispensary to frequent that was less far of a drive. However, because of my experience with Ozzy, I will be continuing to frequent Ethos dispensary weekly, despite the 45 minute drive. Any company that is lucky enough to have Ozzy as an employee should hold on to him! I also think he would be exquisite in a management position, as he would foster a very positive workplace culture.