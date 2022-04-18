Our Ethos At Ethos, we don’t just provide people with cannabis; we provide them with insight that helps them understand how cannabis can help them feel better. We help people use cannabis to feel better by focusing on the Three E’s: Expertise, Empowerment and Experience. Expertise There’s a reason why we say our goal isn’t just to provide people with cannabis, but to provide them with insight, too. We’re serious about helping people understand how cannabis can help them, and we’ve got the academic bonafides to do just that. Our groundbreaking research agreement with Thomas Jefferson University is truly cutting edge. It gives us access to some of the most reputable medical studies and cannabis research on the planet, which helps ensure that we understand how cannabis can affect your health. Empowerment Acquiring expertise and insight is incredibly important to us, but it wouldn’t do anyone much good if we kept it to ourselves. That’s why we’re passionate about sharing our knowledge, so you can make informed decisions about your own health and wellness. We believe that everyone has the right to choose how they feel, and a key aspect of our mission is to make sure that you feel empowered to make that decision for yourself. Experience Cannabis doesn’t just help people feel better, it gives people a better feeling, and we strive to do the same when you walk into our store. Making decisions about your health and wellness is critical, but there’s no reason why it has to feel clinical. That’s why our dispensaries are places where you can come to ask questions, get more information, and find what’s right for you. Whether you’re looking for something fun and recreational or relieving and medicinal, our knowledgeable staff are well informed, supportive and here to help. At Ethos, we don’t just provide people with cannabis; we provide them with insight that helps them understand how cannabis can help them feel better. Whether you use cannabis for health and wellness, fun and recreation, or medicine and relief, we believe that everyone has the right to choose how they feel. We’re Ethos, and we’re so much more than a dispensary. We’re here to help you Feel Better.