KASHA24
great produc, awesome prices, knowledgeable staff.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
great produc, awesome prices, knowledgeable staff.
Charged me $8 for basic pre roll that weighed under .5 gram. Was informed there lowest price on a gram of weed would be $18 out the door. They asked for a good review. Kinda pathetic, the flower gave me a basic high she promised on the Bible it was tested at some super high level. Look place is over priced, shop around guys, WAY better people that sell WAY better product WAY cheaper.
Super nice space and great, knowledgeable staff!!
A great dispensary to check out! They're open on Sundays AND later than most places during the week. Deontei helped me make my selections and they were excellent choices! I took home Skywalker and Kosher Kush, both of which were 🔥! Thanks Deontei!! Thank you Eufloric Releaf!!
Excellent quality, great service and cool atmosphere.
Thank you. Being helpful and guys most and friends thank you help today nice in place good too thanks
needs to update on leaffly. peyote punch is awesome
2nd visit in a week! Best meditation in the city! JB hooked up some nice house blend on 14 pre-rolls.The entire staff is top notch and wonderful flowers!
Open later than most in Tulsa, always has top of the line medicine. Budtender really knew his stuff, will be back soon!
Amazing staff and definitely worth the small wait!
Thanks for the shout out! We strive to provide an excellent customer experience with quality product and hope to see you soon!