Ttownsfinest000 on August 12, 2019

Charged me $8 for basic pre roll that weighed under .5 gram. Was informed there lowest price on a gram of weed would be $18 out the door. They asked for a good review. Kinda pathetic, the flower gave me a basic high she promised on the Bible it was tested at some super high level. Look place is over priced, shop around guys, WAY better people that sell WAY better product WAY cheaper.