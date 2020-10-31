Deals at Euphora 61st & Memorial
Browse in-store only promotions.
3 for $60 - JUCE™ Cartridges and Syringes / Mix & Match 4 for $60 - Sundown™ and Vita Cura™ Tinctures / Mix & Match 5 for $40 - 100 Snacks™ / 100mg only 3 for $60 - Cut Above™ Cartridges and Wax / Mix & Match 3 for $80 - Sweet As!™ Cartridges and Wax / Mix & Match 8 for $40 - Cut Above™ and Elements™ Prerolls / Mix & Match $140 - Full Ounces 15% off - when you purchase 4 grams or more of $13* flower
*no stacking discounts with deals *while supplies last *other restrictions may apply *out the door pricing always
ALTRA Carts are all-natural, solvent-free and strain specific! ALTRA hardware is comprised of ceramic coil, ceramic mouthpiece and a glass reservoir. Swing by Euphora and pick up a variety of strains for a 'tasting' price!
*no stacking discounts with deals *while supplies last *other restrictions may apply *out the door pricing always
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.