svrreel on October 21, 2016

I visited Euphoric for the second time this week and both visits were great. Front desk employee on both visits were friendly, attentive, and helpful. Same with the guard. They sell pipes and other accoutrement, but no shatter/wax/etc. I've ventured into some sketchy dispensaries and this is NOT one of them, thankfully. I have been helped by two women there, a different one on each visit. Both were knowledgeable and friendly. I appreciated their suggestions for strains that would limit anxiety and work well for pain and ended up leaving with five new strains to try. I also appreciated the recommendation for a specific vaporizer that would help keep my use discreet and I ended up purchasing one (The vaporizer is not sold there, so this wasn't a sales success for them, it was just a genuine recommendation for a product their like personally.) Comfortable and welcoming atmosphere, nice variety of tried and true strains. Quality products (I go top shelf and never choose bargains over quality, so I have no comment on their prices because it's not an issue for me.) They do not sell wax/shatter and their focus is the actual flower, so don't be surprised when you can't buy more "vape juice."