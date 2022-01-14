Euphoros Los Angeles is a Social Equity dispensary located on Broadway and Johnston right off the 5 free way. Euphoros is all about feeling the flowers. With over 40 curated cannabis strains along with edibles , vapes , joints and drinks. Our goal is to provide a one of a kind experience along with great customer service. Come take a visit and check out our open floor concept where you will be able to shop with a bud tender 1 on 1 or feel free to shop on your own and check out when you are ready. We are the best dispensary in Los Angeles we are proud to serve medical and recreational patients in the Lincoln Heights , Happy Valley, Rose Hills, Silver Lake, Cypress park , University Hills, Pico Gardens and Arts District. We are proud to carry cannabis products from Local, Cru, and Ember Vally. Euphoros Los Angeles is a mom and pop dispensary no corporate cannabis here! We are by the people and for the people !