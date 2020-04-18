Worst dispensary I’ve ever been to. I will never visit another Everest location. I went to this location and when I pulled up a man in the parking lot asked me to buy him some flower, I felt uncomfortable being asked, but I also realize this is Albuquerque and politely declined. When I walked in the staff were really accusatory asking if I had told that guy I was would buy him something since he had “been there all day” I said no, and went on with purchasing the product I had gone there to buy. When I left, I noticed the same man outside, now asking my girlfriend alone with her child outside to buy him something, and another worker watching to see what she would do. This is problematic in a few ways; one, it is private property and as a company one would think if someone has been on ones property all day causing distress to patients, that individual would be told to leave, with or without law enforcements help. Two, medical patients are this company’s only clientele, and the patients are there for various reasons which can include PTSD and anxiety, for a company to know this and still refuse to ask the individual causing problems to leave and additionally causing a possible trigger to said patients by accusing them of giving into that individuals advancements, is extremely irresponsible and uncaring. I will never go back to any of these locations and will to everything I can to encourage anyone else I encounter to do the same.