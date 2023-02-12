MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
Exclusive Monroe - Medical
Welcome to Exclusive Monroe! We offer a wide variety of premium brands and products including Cannabis Flower, Thc edibles, extracts, pre-rolls, vape products, tinctures, CBD and Smoking accessories. Our goal at Heads has always and will always be to provide you with the best retail experience possible! Our friendly and knowledgeable bud-tenders are here to help you with any of your cannabis questions or needs. Whether you are a seasoned Cannabis Head or a First timer, our store has the right products for you!
14750 Laplaisance Rd, Monroe, MI
License PC-22-000796
N........e
July 26, 2022
Finally!!! A medical here in Monroe!!! Awesome prices and huge selection for both medical and recreational. Excellent flower I bought. Alexa was great, loved her personality! Shop shop shop here you’ll not be disappointed!