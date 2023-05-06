Welcome! Exclusive is Michigan’s premier, licensed, vertically integrated cannabis company. Our flagship Ann Arbor campus includes our premium grow, process, and retail facilities. Everything that comes into our building is state licensed, tested, and approved. Exclusive Ann Arbor was Michigan’s first recreationally licensed retail store, giving us the ability to serve both recreational users and medical card holders. We are proud to offer online ordering, curbside service, and premium service for medical card holders. Exclusive Brands is proud to produce many of the popular brands you use today; these include Concentrate Kings, Strain Kings, Terpene Tanks, and Magic Edibles. We are also the exclusive manufacturers of Kushy Punch, Church Cannabis Co., and Platinum Vape. We’re at the forefront of Cannabis Technology, bringing you the most up to date technology, including MAXX by Maximum Scientific. We produce our products with the highest quality ingredients and tried and true recipes. You can find the products we exclusively produce at almost every licensed store in Michigan! We are a family here at Exclusive. We consistently work as a team to assist as many people as we can, one nug at a time. All of our budtenders are exceptionally knowledgeable regarding all of our products, making us the perfect guides for the entire duration of your visit. Whether you’re a beginner with cannabis products who isn’t sure where to start, or a lifelong customer who knows what they’re looking for, we’re here to help. Exclusive makes sure to maintain a high level of customer service, which means doing everything we can to help you! We hope to maintain the highest levels of customer service We really appreciate you checking us out and hope that we have the pleasure of assisting you with your cannabis needs! If you have any comments or questions, please let us know! We strive to get better and better everyday. We’re only Exclusive because of you.