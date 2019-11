Skidder123 on March 30, 2019

Just saw Exhale pop up on Leafly and decided I would give them a try. The dispatch employee was friendly and knowledgeable and was able to answer all of my questions. The driver was to me in under 40 minutes and gave me an eta when they were about 5 minutes away. The branding was on point and the product was even better. They also included a free 8th because I was a firs time patient. 10/10 would recommend.