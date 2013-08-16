snails420
super chil. great deals.
4.3
7 reviews
Wish they had their menu only, or at least one at the shop to see. They have awesome flower for incredible prices. Seriously top farms and top strains at all price points. By fast some the best prices on flower in Portland. Depending on who is helping you, you get a knowledgeable budtender. They're all good, a couple just know their strains more. You can't see what strains they have and are forced to have to see everything or just take budtender recommended. A simple labeling of the bottom of the jars so consumers can see the strain name/$ would be a huge improvement from a selling and buying point of view. Show us what you have and we'll buy it... If we can't see what you have, we won't. The shop has a very "is this really a legit shop" look once you go inside, but it is legit and they have amazing product inside... Just need to do better at having a readable/shoppable menu, and the flower displayed so the customer can actually see what they can buy. Pros: amazing prices, amazing product, nice staff. Cons: no menu of any kind, you can't actually see the flower/strains they have due to the layout of the display shelf, The picnic table with employee food and half rolled joints in the middle of the shop is odd.
Great place, very nice and helpful staff. Great prices. 5/5 My go-to spot.
Very friendly and knowledgeable guys. Also couldn’t stop laughing as soon as I stepped in the door.. they have fairly priced Flower and great Oil prices . DEFINITELY my go-to spot!!!!!
Went in to grab an ounce and was short 3.5 definitely bad for being a first and last time buyer. but when I confronted them they had no problem giving me what I was missing so that was a plus
great prices, friendly and knowledgeable staff, great place to go.
Great people and great prices