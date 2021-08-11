e........y
Yesterday
both the service and the quality was amazing highly recommended very quick delivery
Fairytale Cannabis gives you a Magical Experience providing medical and recreational cannabis users with a diverse menu of hand selected items, it is brought to you by a team of imaginative industry veterans, business professionals, and cannabis enthusiast. FREE DELIVERY in Downey/Lynwood/South Gate/ Huntington Park /Long Beach / South LA/ Lakewood. All of our cannabis products are lab tested and fully licensed by the state of California.