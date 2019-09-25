Herb_Head on October 23, 2019

This place is phenomenal!! I was welcomed like an old friend and immediately helped to the selection of top shelf flower by a very knowledgeable bud tender! Their selection of bud is great, they actually have quite a bit of different strains, and the quality is definitely top shelf! I was drawn to a couple strains by my nose right off the back, but I choose to go with a cart made by one of the growers of a strain I really liked the smell of instead. I got home and the pen wouldn’t work 😟 Not to worry though because Family Buds went above and beyond and completely surprised me the next day when I got a brand new pen and cart that smoked like a locomotive engine! 🥳 This Brusski Russki cart is absolute fire and I can’t wait to try a couple different strains when I go back there this pay day!!