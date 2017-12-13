Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Great people, products & prices. I stop by whenever I’m I’m in Hood River.
gabe96
on June 18, 2019
When I come into town it’s just a nice shop & the workers greet you with a smile & friendly & helpful knowledge on certain questions you may have.
drewkomi1
on June 9, 2019
Great location best flower in the gorge has pretty good deals and a awesome staff by far my favorite shop around.
Danieletim
on May 19, 2019
Great bud and very helpful staff.
cmccrea87
on March 26, 2019
Very friendly staff. Product is great.
robertbiggs
on March 23, 2019
I really liked the selection that was there, the young man with the beard was very helpful and very nice, would definitely go back based on the service.I liked the art. Though some of the plants such as the one in a can brought the class of the place down a bit.
PineappleExpress_92
on January 13, 2019
I only like to buy the Dip Sticks from here. Usually don’t have deals, bud is dry.
shaneybunch
on December 17, 2018
scandalous
KariBerryKush
on November 24, 2018
I absolutely love farm grass table. I'm so glad I discovered the shop a couple months ago. I haven't gone to any other dispensaties since I started coming to FGT. Best prices ever, wonderful quality of flowers, cartridges and edibles. You name it, I love it. Amazing staff, they will chat with you about anything you have questions about. Overall, completely satisfied. And the location is amazing!! Located Off of the main streets and there is always parking available. Keep up the awesomeness!
Missymoo1989
on October 1, 2018
I love this place! Friendly bud tenders, great prices, good location. I only wish they had more edible options!