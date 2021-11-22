Farma Swiss
Promotions
Upon completion of your first purchase from Farma Swiss, receive store credit equal in value to your purchase, to be used whenever you would like! (First-time buyer reward promo codes are sent via email)
Invite a friend to Farma Swiss and receive store credit equal in value to your referrals first purchase! When a new patient (first-time buyer) uses your name as a referral on their first purchase, you receive store credit equal equal in value to your referrals first purchase! The referral must have a valid MMMP Patient card and must be a first-time buyer at Farma Swiss. (Referral reward promo codes are sent via email)
Patients who spend $80 or more at Farma Swiss throughout a month are eligible. All eligible patients earn 2 FREE grams to be redeemed however you would like! Can be used on any strain of flower or pre-roll. (Promo code will be emailed to your inbox on the first of each month)
Our Honorable Veterans receive 10% off every purchase. We sincerely thank you for your service! (Must present Veteran ID for verification)
Come celebrate your Birthday with Farma Swiss to receive 10% off your entire purchase! (Must present ID for verification)
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.