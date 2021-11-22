Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

First-Time Buyers Valid 11/23/2021 - 11/23/2022 Upon completion of your first purchase from Farma Swiss, receive store credit equal in value to your purchase, to be used whenever you would like! (First-time buyer reward promo codes are sent via email)

Referral Program Valid 11/23/2021 - 11/23/2022 Invite a friend to Farma Swiss and receive store credit equal in value to your referrals first purchase! When a new patient (first-time buyer) uses your name as a referral on their first purchase, you receive store credit equal equal in value to your referrals first purchase! The referral must have a valid MMMP Patient card and must be a first-time buyer at Farma Swiss. (Referral reward promo codes are sent via email)

Monthly Loyalty Reward Valid 11/23/2021 - 11/23/2022 Patients who spend $80 or more at Farma Swiss throughout a month are eligible. All eligible patients earn 2 FREE grams to be redeemed however you would like! Can be used on any strain of flower or pre-roll. (Promo code will be emailed to your inbox on the first of each month)

Veteran's Discount Valid 11/23/2021 - 11/23/2022 Our Honorable Veterans receive 10% off every purchase. We sincerely thank you for your service! (Must present Veteran ID for verification)