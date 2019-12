Garav20crits on September 18, 2019

Loved the space, although it’s smaller the staff does a great job of helping organize people so there is a good flow. Prices are a bit higher, but I must say that the quality of the product was very high. I would have given 5stars for quality if price rang was a bit better. Walkable from my house, and to some wonderful local business. Taffy’s pizza, The Daily Grind, Mission Street Creamery & many more. The staff was wonderful and inviting, with a feeling of hospitality. All in all, a solid shop, will be frequenting a lot.