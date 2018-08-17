pdxguy93
Flower connoisseurs, this place is for you. Super authentic vibe and experience. Reasonable prices and actually worth every damn penny, exotic strains, OCD attention to detail. Craft cannabis all grown in-house. Every connoisseur knows it's all about the terpenes, and these guys provide extremely detailed terpene analysis of their flower and even full purity test readouts, which confirm that every product is as cleanly produced as it gets (above organic standards). The tender also impressed me with his ability to answer virtually impossible questions about growing practices and terpene effects. This place is a quality find.
We really appreciate the kind words and wonderful review. Thank you for visiting us and for challenging our staff with tough questions...we're here for the fellow connoisseur and will always go the extra mile to ensure you have a quality, one-of-a-kind experience. Please come see us again.