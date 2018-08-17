BordeauxNBuds on January 9, 2019

New favorite dispensary! Have heard a lot about this place and was actually surprised to see so much good herb from one farm. These guys grow all of the flower for this shop and its some of the most dank flower I've seen ata dispo, they even had several phenos so I could compare and contrast. Well worth the drive out there to grab some monster buds in a jewelry shop type setting. No concentrates so maybe not ideal for "stoners" but I'd consider it to be the first "grown-up" dispensary I've been to.