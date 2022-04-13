Anytime I’ve ever gone into the dispensary I’m always greeted with a hello and a smile. The owners are always friendly and willing to help with anything available. I saw a review where they wouldn’t let you smell the weed. This happens when health codes are held in place and the dispensary is waiting to get sniff jars. I would think this was a plus! At least I know my weed doesn’t have peoples germs on it! I highly also doubt that April ever picked weed up off the floor and tried to give it to that customer 😂 I have watched her multiple times with customers always checking inventory and making sure everything is sealed and healthy as a prescriber should! The prices and deals are amazing and they are expanding and putting in a drive thru soon 🙃 I’m super excited. I come here because I’m treated with respect. No BS no games just good meds and good people. I’m sure the other guy that left a review goes down the street somewhere and has a whole jar being opened and sticking half your face in there to smell it, or getting shake for cheap and being able to put your whole face into the bag of shake to smell it. You want dirty cheap prices you get “dirty” cheap weed. Hope this helps. Btw fighting flower has 10$ dabs and good deals on tree as well. I won’t go anywhere else.