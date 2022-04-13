3 minutes agoNEW I drove from Sapulpa to Catoosa on the referral of a friend. I have cancer and they had some good deals according to my friend. This dispensary said we couldn't smell the flower. Her name was April. She said she was the owner but then admitted Andrew was the owner then she said she was the owners wife. Then she said I don’t know why anyone doesnt believe me that I am the owner. She dropped weed on the floor and tried to put it in my container. I asked for another sample that hadn't been dropped on the floor. She told me to get the fuck out of her store. I asked her to just ring me out because I drove a long way in the snow. I told her I have no idea how she could even be offended with me. I am a Doctor of Pharmacy so I am appalled that a medical program would allow dispensaries like this to stay open. They have no licenses posted. She even told the young male employee that was trying to be helpful to shut up and go to the back. I asked her why she was being so rude becayse we wrenr trude at all. I couldn't have been any nicer but she said get out of her store or she was calling the police. I had $500 in hand to spend. Rudest experience ever.