ICCULIS on July 3, 2020

What an awesome little dispensary!! I swung by last night as I believe they just opened for Med sales --- I got that 1st time patient discount ($100 credit - LOVE places that do that) and the staff was outstanding! The selection was a bit overwhelming but I love having options. I only bought flower from Rise and Heirloom and a new pipe today but I can't wait to go back....