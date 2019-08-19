meetch
Amazing staff and atmosphere. Make you feel at ease and extremely knowledgeable.
Thank you so much! We're beyond excited to have you!
5.0
10 reviews
I recently switched to Fine Fettle in Newington, and I am SO glad I did! The location is absolutely gorgeous and welcoming. Visiting a stuffy medical office always makes me anxious, so it was a breath of fresh air to walk into Fine Fettle’s comforting and modern space! The staff is very knowledgeable and super friendly! Product selection is vast and all inclusive. The rewards program is definitely a huge plus. If you haven’t switched to Fine Fettle yet, you definitely should!!
We've worked incredibly hard to build a space, program, rewards, and atmosphere that is new and exciting to the Connecticut Medical Marijuana program. We're all about doing whatever is best for our patient experience.
I absolutely love this place. It’s very convenient for me and the staff is top notch. I’ve had all my questions answered right away and have been pointed in the right direction for my specific needs. Highly recommend them!!
Thank you so much! Glad our team can help you out!
I didn’t even know this place was open until my friend told me about them. If you are looking for a knowledgeable and friendly staff, a very comfortable place you can go to purchase your medical cannabis and a large selection of products, look no further. I switched from another dispensary and will never look back. Best rewards program in the state. You guys rock!!!
Thank you so much!!! You rock!!! All of our staff is continuously educated and trained to provide the most knowledge in the industry.
This place is great. The location for me personally is super convenient. I’m here at least once a week. Always treated with respect. The rewards system is also worth shopping here alone.
Our reward system was built to thank you for being a part of our #FineFettleFam! Keep coming back and the rewards will flow (for even more reasons than spending...just showing us makes us give that love!)
Fine Fettle in Newington is amazing! Super clean, everyone’s friendly and they have a huge selection to choose from! I highly recommend checking them out!
Thank you so much!!!!!!! Clean, safe, educational, knowledgeable. That's the only way we know how to be.
THIS IS THE SPOT! This hidden gem is nestled in between a walk in and the old drive-in theater which is now a condo complex. Thirty seconds from CT’s first McDonald’s and literally my favorite reason for going to the pike. Modern, gorgeous inside, knowledgeable staff, a terpene bar! And those cool water bottle friendly water fountains. I love it!!! Best dispensary in CT. Dabster’s favorite.
Thanks, Dabster! We're proud to have you a part of the #FineFettleFam!
Fine Fettle should be the model for all dispensaries. It is clean, professional and welcoming. The pharmacists are very knowledgeable and take their time to get to know your needs.
We hope to be a model, but never rest on our laurels. We try to get better every single day to offer you the best experience imaginable!
I switched from healing corner and I'm very happy with the switch. The staff is super helpful and knowledgeable. Very clean respectful staff.
So glad you enjoyed it. Part of our mission is to keep learning, researching, and studying everything that happens with this industry. So, we hope to ensure you get the best medication possible for you (and a staff that cares about your individuality).
Switched from Arrow Hartford, great staff, very knowledgeable and friendly.
So glad you switched!!! :) :) :) :)