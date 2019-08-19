sarajsumner on November 8, 2019

I recently switched to Fine Fettle in Newington, and I am SO glad I did! The location is absolutely gorgeous and welcoming. Visiting a stuffy medical office always makes me anxious, so it was a breath of fresh air to walk into Fine Fettle’s comforting and modern space! The staff is very knowledgeable and super friendly! Product selection is vast and all inclusive. The rewards program is definitely a huge plus. If you haven’t switched to Fine Fettle yet, you definitely should!!