I’ve been all over the nation and tried buds from Michigan, California, Colorado, I’ve been to many different dispensaries in this places and this bud is honestly the best smelling and purest tasting bud I’ve ever had. Feels like pure medicine. Back in the day when I was in school it seemed that I could find this kind of pure medicine only if I paid like 50 dollars for an eighth and many places all over the nation are still charging those prices. Not only is this some of the best bud in the whole nation they charge a reasonable price. I always thought an ounce should never cost more than 200 dollars it’s plenty expensive especially if it’s from the source. I think people need to more places like this making real meds. All I can say is thank you (with a big medicated smile).