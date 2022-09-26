11 Reviews of Finest Kind Medicinals
C........i
Today
They consistently have top tier flower.Absolutely nothing average here.The Grand Poobah is excellent as long as you have nothing to do for a couple of hours.lol Unfortunately I've been using cartridges a lot more recently and it's the one and only item I feel their a little high on.No pun intended.
k........y
September 8, 2022
Outstanding representation of what 'cannabis as medicine' should be. If you haven't been here, you need to. Flavor/BudStructure/Cure is literally top notch for each of their in-house flower ((BananaWeddingCake being a personal favorite for years)). Big congratulations and Thankyou to the staff who continually produce immaculate product! 10/10
T........r
June 1, 2022
Budtender were very knowledgeable. Flower is some of the best ive ever had. Will certainly be back
k........d
June 1, 2022
Top shelf Flower, Amazing dabs!
V........e
May 1, 2022
Very nice little spot with higher quality products!!
C........s
April 18, 2022
I’ve been all over the nation and tried buds from Michigan, California, Colorado, I’ve been to many different dispensaries in this places and this bud is honestly the best smelling and purest tasting bud I’ve ever had. Feels like pure medicine. Back in the day when I was in school it seemed that I could find this kind of pure medicine only if I paid like 50 dollars for an eighth and many places all over the nation are still charging those prices. Not only is this some of the best bud in the whole nation they charge a reasonable price. I always thought an ounce should never cost more than 200 dollars it’s plenty expensive especially if it’s from the source. I think people need to more places like this making real meds. All I can say is thank you (with a big medicated smile).
m........7
February 23, 2022
Their in house flower, and other brands they have all are second to none. Clean and tastes great. Alot of edibles and dabs too
D........8
February 23, 2022
The product is amazing! Their in house flower is the way to go especially if your in the area!
E........7
February 21, 2022
Great selection, all high quality. Awesome service and lowest prices around too
J........2
February 20, 2022
Hands down the BEST medicine I have found in Maine and its all organicly grown too, this store has such good vibes and the staff is super nice and catering. 100% recommend this spot ✌
s........m
February 19, 2022
This place is squared away! All of their in-house strains are sterling representatives to their names. Their concentrates are clean and smooth. That said, the knowledge and the service are even better. Be kind to yourself and explore what this place has to offer.