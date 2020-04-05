384 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 163
Show All 70
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$325
Deals
Happy Hours! EVERYDAY 10AM-11AM AND 9PM-10PM get 5% off Flower & 15% off Everything else in the store!
Valid 10/1/2019 – 11/2/2020
EVERYDAY 10AM-11AM AND 9PM-10PM get 5% off Flower / 15% off Everything else in the store!
*does not stack or combine with other discounts
Happy Hours! EVERYDAY 10AM-11AM AND 9PM-10PM get 5% off Flower & 15% off Everything else in the store!
Valid 10/1/2019 – 11/2/2020
EVERYDAY 10AM-11AM AND 9PM-10PM get 5% off Flower / 15% off Everything else in the store!
*does not stack or combine with other discounts
All Products
Top Shelf: 2 ponder
from Jack Of All Starins
22.68%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Top Shelf: Bruce Banner
from Dunder Mifflin
19.31%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
House: Blue Dream
from Fire Leaf Grow
22.69%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Top Shelf: AK- 48
from Dunder Mifflin
21.78%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Premium: Candy Kush
from Red Dirt Sungrown
17.1%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Premium: Slurricane
from Red Dirt Sungrown
19.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Premium: Star Berry
from Red Dirt Sungrown
19.56%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Top Shelf: Critical Orange
from MWCG Inc.
12.58%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Critical Orange
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Premium: Red Dragon
from MWCG Inc
21.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Top Shelf: Chocolope
from MWCG Inc.
16.12%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
House: Lemon Cheese Quake
from Fireleaf
22.6%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Lemon Cheese Quake
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Premium: Acid
from MWCG Inc.
21.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Top Shelf: Baller Berry
from MWCG Inc.
21.35%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Top Shelf: Gold Leaf
from Red Dirt Sungrown
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Top Shelf: OG Kush
from Sirius
18.82%
THC
0.04%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
House: Pit Bull
from Cannabis Connect
15.9%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
House: Scream Queen
from Fire Leaf Grow
19.17%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
House: Cherry Gorilla
from Fire Leaf Grow
22.36%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
House: Gorilla Cookies
from Red Dirt Sungrown
16.9%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Premium: Red Diesel #5
from MWCG Inc.
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Diesel #5
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Premium: Jet Fuel Gelato
from MWCG Inc.
23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jet Fuel Gelato
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
House: LA Cheesecake
from MWCG Inc.
19.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
LA Cheesecake
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Premium: Lemon Kush
from Fire Leaf Grow
21.09%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Top Shelf: UK Cheese
from OK Cannabis Direct
17.56%
THC
0.46%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
House: Fruity Pebbles
from Fire Leaf Grow
21.04%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
House: 9 lb hammer
from Fire Leaf Grow
17.6%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
House: Cheesil
from Fire Leaf Grow
15.66%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Premium: White Widow
from Fire Leaf Grow
18.79%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Top Shelf: Platnium GSC
from Southern Plains Processing
15.24%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Premium: Private Reserve
from Southern Plains Processing
17.89%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Top Shelf: Chernobyl
from Smokey Okie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
OK Pure - Strawberry Fields Cartridge - 1 Gram
from Oklahoma Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Bootlegger Extracts - King's Sugar Shatter - 1 Gram
from Bootlegger Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Moon Mix - Sunset Sherbert Cured Shatter - 1 Gram
from Moon Mix
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Ganja Mojo - Coffee - 1 Gram Shatter
from Ganja Mojo
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Releaf Labs - Bubblegum OG Cartridge - 1 Gram
from Releaf Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
White Mousse - Mountain Oranges Live Budder - 1 Gram
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$851 gram
$851 gram
White Mousse - Rocktop OG Live Sugar - 1 Gram
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
White Mousse - 5th Dimension/Mimosa Live Resin - 1 Gram
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$85each
$85each
White Mousse - Orange Rush Clear Live Resin - 1 Gram
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$100each
$100each
12345 ... 10