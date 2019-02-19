Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I love this shop it’s got great products and great service
StephRobledo
on November 1, 2019
Awesome service and great deals!
icSpanky
on October 13, 2019
Great atmosphere, friendly and knowledgeable staff.
I tried the Purple Punch and loved it. very fresh bud, great taste and high. Can't wait to go back and try other strains.
Guerpaul
on October 2, 2019
I LOVE this place!! Their staff is very friendly and welcoming I definitely recommend this place.
mslw
on October 1, 2019
This was my second visit and the staff is always friendly, helpful and knowledgeable about their products. Thank you Delaney S. and the rest of the staff for your service. I will definitely recommend your business.
BrandyKidd
on September 26, 2019
Callyssa is the best...she is very knowledgeable on the product and always has a smile on her face...
thakleena
on September 14, 2019
Love this place, great cartridge selection
Dispensary said:
Thank you! We hope to keep having more of your favorites! Hope to see you again!
LegendaryFOE
on September 11, 2019
excellent quality flower.
Dispensary said:
Thank you! Hope to see you again!
iAmKyng12
on August 25, 2019
They always look out for us
Dispensary said:
Of course, our patients always come first! Thank you for the feedback, we'll see you again soon!