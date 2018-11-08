Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Steven is an awesome bud tender. He recommended the perfect strain!
CassZ
on November 21, 2019
Awesome people, fun entertaining environment.
Bo3450
on November 21, 2019
Excellent store!
BakeyJakey21
on November 16, 2019
I always have a great experience at fireleaf. Hunter and the other bud tenders are always friendly and helpful. The bud is great and the prices are second to none in Norman. Specifically Hunter and one of the other budtenders who name slips my mind (guy with longer brown hair) are great at getting to know you as a customer and making recommendations that fit you. Best dispensary in Norman hands down.
the_herb_man
on October 27, 2019
this is my go to shop ive been to stores all over the state and this fire leaf consistently in my top 3. if you are looking for good deals and and great prices and even better product
Lyannv
on October 25, 2019
I’m always happy to stop by Fireleaf Norman, great selection and prices -thank you Randy you are always so nice 🙂
fieldstudies
on October 20, 2019
great budtenders and prices / selection :-)
Gold5655
on October 16, 2019
Great shop with a huge selection and friendly budtenders. Highly recommend.