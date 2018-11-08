BakeyJakey21 on November 16, 2019

I always have a great experience at fireleaf. Hunter and the other bud tenders are always friendly and helpful. The bud is great and the prices are second to none in Norman. Specifically Hunter and one of the other budtenders who name slips my mind (guy with longer brown hair) are great at getting to know you as a customer and making recommendations that fit you. Best dispensary in Norman hands down.