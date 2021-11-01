The flower provided by Fire Meds is superior quality . At the same level of excellence is the value of there flower, I find myself smoking less . The Glue is , I believe the best I've tasted ,from Oklahoma . I've tried The Purple Cookie , taste great, very relaxing. The Sticky D definitely in the couch , I smoke for anxiety . Asphalt Og has that dankness , the taste and the terps are awesome in this head high strain.