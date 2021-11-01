MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
20 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Fire Meds LLC
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 4
408015 hwy 266, Hitchita, OK
cash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-6am
10am-6am
10am-6am
10am-6am
10am-8am
10am-8am
Closed
Photos of Fire Meds LLC
Show all photos
Deals at Fire Meds LLC
see all promotions
PENNY PREROLL
Valid 10/15/2021 - 12/31/2021
GET A PENNY PREROLL WITH AN EIGHTH PURCHASE!!
MUST BE EIGHTH OF SAME FLOWER. EXCLUDES $8 EIGHTHS. LIMIT 1 PENNY PREROLL A DAY PER CUSTOMER.
Monday Madness!!!
Valid 10/15/2021 - 12/31/2021
Get any eighth for only $20 OTD!!
No tiered pricing. Every eighth is $20. Discounts can not be stacked.
TERRIFIC TUESDAY!!
Valid 10/15/2021 - 12/31/2021
GET A PENNY PREROLL WITH ANY $20 THC PURCHASE.
LIMIT 1 PENNY PREROLL PER DAY PER CUSTOMER. CAN NO BE COMBINED WITH OTHER OFFERS TO GET MULITPLE PENNY PREROLLS IN SINGLE DAY.
5 Reviews of Fire Meds LLC
see all reviews
D........0
Today
The flower provided by Fire Meds is superior quality . At the same level of excellence is the value of there flower, I find myself smoking less . The Glue is , I believe the best I've tasted ,from Oklahoma . I've tried The Purple Cookie , taste great, very relaxing. The Sticky D definitely in the couch , I smoke for anxiety . Asphalt Og has that dankness , the taste and the terps are awesome in this head high strain.
h........r
November 26, 2021
I’d give this dispensary 10 stars but 5 stars is the maximum. The quality of their flower is unsurpassed! You will not be disappointed.
a........5
November 13, 2021
5 dollars for any 1 gram out the door came in and got 6 different top shelf strains. Worth every penny spent everytime 👌 💯 . Recommend to anyone I can
c........r
November 10, 2021
Fire Meds has in my opinion the best flower and quality around Okalahoma. We used to search for Fire Med flower specifically around the area we live and when we found out they opened their very own dispensary only 20 minutes away, we decided to shop flower only with Fire Meds! Their customer service is incredible and make you feel like you’re part of the family. All their flower is beautiful and if you have any questions all you gotta do is ask! Keep up the awesome work guys, we will be coming back over and over!